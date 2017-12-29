Sivakasi(TN), Dec 29 (PTI) Fireworks manufacturers across the country have resolved to request the Tamil Nadu government to implead itself in a petition filed in the Supreme court, seeking a nation-wide ban on crackers.

A resolution to this effect was adopted at a meeting of All India Federation of Fireworks Associations (AIFFA) here, the national fireworks' hub.

Manufacturers from 20 states attended the meeting held last night.

The fireworks manufacturers have launched an indefinite closure of their units since December 26, demanding amendment to the Environment Protection Act to exempt their produce from its ambit.

The meeting also passed another resolution seeking expeditious hearing of the petition seeking a series of steps to curb air pollution, including a ban on sale, possession and bursting of firecrackers across the country.

President of AIFFA, A Asaithambi said there was uncertainty as the case was pending in the apex court.

The manufacturers alleged that there was a "conspiracy to destroy" the Indian tradition and culture under the pretext of protecting the environment.

The pollution caused in New Delhi was due to vehicles and not fireworks, they claimed.

The apex court had on October 9 said that no firecrackers would be sold in the Delhi-NCR during Diwali this year while banning its sale till November 1. PTI COR SSN ROH .

