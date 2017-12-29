Hyderabad, Dec 29 (PTI) The Telangana government today constituted State Finance Commission with former minister G Rajesham Goud as its chairman.

"The Government has constituted Telangana State Finance Commission. Former Minister G Rajesham Goud is appointed as Chairman," a release from the Chief Minister's office said here.

Retired Zilla Parishad CEO M Chennaiah Kuruma from Ranga Reddy district has been appointed as a member, it said, adding that other members would be appointed later. PTI SJR KRK .

