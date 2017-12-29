New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Infrastructure firm Gammon India today said it has extended the tenure of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ajit Balubhai Desai for a period of one year.

The decision to extend the tenure was taken by the company's board of directors on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the company said in a BSE filing.

"The present term of Ajit B Desai as CEO of the company expired on December 17, 2017. He is appointed as CEO of the company for further term of 1 (one) year effective from December 18, 2017," the company said.

Desai has over 36 years of rich experience in the construction industry specially handling projects.

"The value of projects handled by Desai varied from Rs 100 crore to Rs 900 crore," it added. PTI NAM SBT .

