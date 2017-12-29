Bengaluru, Dec 29 (PTI) Search engine giant Google today displayed an artistic doodle on its home page to commemorate 113th birth anniversary of Kuppali Venkatappa Puttappa, one of the foremost personalities of Kannada literature.

Popularly known by pseudonym 'Kuvempu', he was first among the Kannada writers to be awarded with the prestigious Jnanpith Award for his work 'Sri Ramayana Darshanam'.

The doodle includes a motif of Kuvempu sitting on a rock engrossed in writing, surrounded by picturesque of western ghats.

'Kavimane', the ancestral house of Kuvempu at Kuppalli in Shivamogga district can also be seen in the doodle that has the word Google written in Kannada.

"A talented writer, a dedicated teacher and a passionate reformist. Celebrating Kuppali Venkatappa Puttappa's contribution to culture and art with today's #GoogleDoodle," Google India said in a tweet.

Born on 29 December 1904, Kuvempu also served as Vice Chancellor of Mysore University.

Kuvempu started his literary work in English and later switched to his native Kannada and wrote popular novels like Kaanuru Heggadati and Malegalalli Madumagalu.

Known as 'Rashtrakavi' (national poet) and for penning the state anthem 'Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate', he has also written several plays, literary criticisms, essays, collection of stories and poems.

Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, Karnataka Ratna and Sahitya Akademi award have been bestowed on Kuvempu who professed 'Vishwa Manava Sandesha' (Message of Universal Man).

He died on 11 November 1994. PTI KSU RA RC .

