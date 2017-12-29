(Eds: Updating) New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The government today extended by ten days the last date for filing of final sales return GSTR-1 till January 10 under the Goods and Services Tax.

Businesses with a turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore will have to file GSTR-1 for July-September by January 10, 2018, as against December 31, 2017 earlier, as per a government notification.

For businesses with a turnover of more than Rs 1.5 crore, GSTR-1 has to be filed for July-October period by January 10.

Earlier these businesses were required to file GSTR-1 return for July-October by December 31. The same for the month of November is to be filed by January 10.

For the month of December, for businesses above Rs 1.5 crore, GSTR-1 is to be filed by February 10 and for subsequent months, it would be tenth day of the succeeding month.

The GST Council had in November allowed businesses with a turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore to file final returns GSTR-1 quarterly.

Businesses with a turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore will have to file returns by February 15 for October-December and that for January-March by April 30. PTI JD SBT .

