Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) Congress President Rahul Gandhi through a tweet in Marathi today demanded that those found guilty in connection with the fire at a rooftop pub in central Mumbai, which claimed 14 lives, should be punished sternly.

In his first tweet in Marathi, Gandhi described the incident as "unfortunate".

"I share the grief of the families of the victims. There should an immediate probe into the incident and the guilty should be punished sternly," he tweeted.

The blaze started at the pub during a party and spread rapidly through the building, killing 14 people, including a woman celebrating her 29th birthday and many of her friends, officials said today.

The fire, which also injured 21 people, started after 12.30 am in the "1 Above" pub on the terrace, and spread to Mojo pub on the third floor one level below, said an official of the Mumbai civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Among the dead was Khushbu Bansali who was celebrating her 29th birthday, and 10 other women, according to an official list of the victims.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis had said earlier that he has asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner to hold an enquiry and submit a report within 15 days. PTI MR NRB KRK NRB TIR .

