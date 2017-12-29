Ahmedabad, Dec 29 (PTI) The Gujarat government has given an extension for two years to retired IAS officer K Kailashnathan, currently serving as Chief Principal Secretary (CPS) to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

A notification issued by the General Administration Department said Kailashnathan's contractual appointment as CPS is now extended for a further period of two years with effect from December 26, 2017.

The officer is said to be a close confidante of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, having worked with him when Modi was Gujarat Chief Minister.

Kailashnathan (64), a 1979-batch Gujarat cadre IAS officer, retired in June 2013 when he was Additional Chief Secretary to then chief minister Modi.

The BJP government in the state then created the post of CPS, and appointed Kailashnathan to the post for two years.

He got an extension in 2015 when Anandiben Patel was the chief minister, and again in August 2016, till the remaining tenure of her successor, Vijay Rupani.

Now, with Rupani becoming chief minister for a second term following the BJP's Assembly victory, Kailashnathan will continue in his post till December 2019. PTI PJT PD PJT KRK .

