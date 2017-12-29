Chennai, Dec 29 (PTI) Following are the top stories Chennai, Dec 29 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the South at 1700 hrs.

MDS2 TN-DHINAKRAN-SWEARING-IN Chennai: Sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran, who secured an emphatic win in the December 21 R K Nagar bypoll, sworn-in as member of the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

MDS3 TN-AIADMK Chennai: The ruling AIADMK continued its crackdown on the rebel TTV Dhinakaran camp by sacking more than 130 functionaries for bringing "disrepute" to the party.

MDS4 KL-ADISHANKARA-CHOUHAN Kochi: As part of the 'Ekatm Yatra', Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan flags-off a mobile museum, showcasing various aspects of the life of Adi Shankaracharya, from the home of the saint's mother near here.

MDS5 TN-TRIPLE TALAQ-DMK Chennai: The DMK denounced the Centre over the "haste" shown in getting the 'triple talaq' bill passed in the Lok Sabha and wanted it to be referred to a standing committee.

