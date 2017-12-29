Hyderabad, Dec 29 (PTI) H-Bots Robotics a city-based Start-up today announced the launch of a Smart Policing Robot.

Kisshhan PSV Founder of H-Bots, in a statement said the beta version of the robot was launched by Jayesh Ranjan Principal Secretary of IT and Industries, Telangana.

The Police Robot moves, recognises people, takes complaints, detects bombs, identify suspects, interact with people, answers peoples queries among others, the release said.

"This smart 'Robocop' with its autonomous physical presence interacts with its surrounding environment gathering data in real-time and detects irregularities with out user interface without resting and operates at a fraction of the cost normally paid for technology, cameras, sensors and guard services.

"It is a security robot specifically equipped to protect and secure public and private areas such as signal posts, malls, airports, offices, buildings with public places," it said.

The Robo has ability to do 360 degree eye level surveillance, face and gesture recognition, can suspect and identify, detect metals, monitor temperature and can control theft.

According to Kisshhan, it can be deployed for security and law enforcement and can be used in all police operations as an informant such as in traffic operation, support for SHE (anti-eve teasing) team.

The five-foot-seven bot, which weighs around 43 kilograms, is equipped with cameras and an array of sensors like ultrasonic, proximity sensors, temperature sensors.

"We will be able to produce 70 such Robots in a year.

And our plan is to make them available at a price of Rupees five lakh each. So that they are affordable by many," he added. PTI GDK NRB .

