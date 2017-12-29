Los Angeles, Dec 29 (PTI) Actor-dancer Julianne Hough, known for her fit frame, has revealed that she was called "fat every day" during a filming of a movie.

In an interview to Redbook magazine, the 29-year-old star, said there was a time in her life when she compared herself to everyone around.

"I was very self-accepting growing up, then something switched in middle school. I would compare myself to everyone ... and later I did a film where I basically was told I was fat every day, yet I was the skinniest I'd ever been.

"Now, when I'm self-conscious, I'll do something completely crazy or goofy to get out of my own head - something fun that reminds me of the freedom I felt as a kid before all that happened," Hough said.

She did not reveal which movie she was talking about.

Hough made her film debut at age 11, playing a Hogwarts schoolgirl in the first Harry Potter movie, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," which was released in 2001.

Her next film role came in 2010Â—at age 22, she played a dancer in the Christina Aguilera and Cher dance drama film "Burlesque".

Hough went on to star in films such as "Footloose", "Rock of Ages", "Safe Haven" and "Dirty Grandpa", as well as FOX's hit "Grease Live!" musical, and recently filmed the movie "Bigger", in which she plays pin-up model-turned-fitness pioneer Betty Weider. The drama is set for release next year.

