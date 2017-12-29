Kolkata, Dec 29 (PTI) A section of the people is trying to thrust upon others its own version of history without being competent enough to write about the subject, general president of the 78th session of Indian History Congress (IHC) K M Shrimali today said.

The Indian History Congress is committed to the cause of writing secular and scientific history of the country, Shrimali said while addressing the IHC session here.

"On behalf of the Indian History Congress, I can assure you that we fully share your apprehensions about the kind of history that some people are trying to thrust upon us without being competent enough to write about history," he said.

"We are committed to the cause of secular and scientific history," Shrimali said.

Opposition parties have been accusing the BJP and the RSS of trying to "rewrite and distort" the history of India in order to put forward their agenda of Hindutva.

A section of Sangh Pariwar and Hindutva groups have claimed that a distorted version of history is being taught in the country by Left and liberal historians. PTI PNT NN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.