Colombo, Dec 29 (PTI) India has introduced over 40 training courses for Sri Lankan government officials to give them an understanding of India's approach towards governance, the Indian High Commission said here.

The 45-day-long courses would be fully funded by the Indian would begin from January 15, the Indian High Commission here said in a statement.

The courses would work under the Indian Technical & Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme of the Ministry of External Affairs, the statement said.

The training courses aim to give Sri Lankan government officials an understanding of India's approach towards governance and rural and urban development. PTI CORR UZM .

