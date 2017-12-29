New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Indiabulls Housing Finance today said it has raised Rs 840 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis.

"The company has today...allotted its fourth tranche of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 840 crore," it said in a regulatory filing.

Indiabulls Housing said it was the fourth tranche of company's Rs 24,000 crore fund mop-up plan to fuel business expansion.

Shares of the company closed 0.33 per cent down at Rs 1194.75 apiece on BSE. PTI KPM BAL .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.