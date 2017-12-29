New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The revenue of the Indian ICT (information and communication technology) sector is expected to reach about USD 225 billion by 2020 on account of increasing internet penetration, Assocham said.

Currently, the sector's revenue stands at USD 164.3 billion, it said in statement.

It also said that the sector would face challenges in 2018 too such as frequent changes in tax structure, inflexible labour laws and absence of funding mechanisms.

It said almost all of India's burgeoning urban middle class has access to the Internet.

With increasing number of smartphone adoption and broadband, services are being delivered in new ways, it added.

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.