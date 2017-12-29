New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Country's second largest software services firm Infosys today said it will divest its entire investment in ANSR Consulting Holdings, Inc, for a total amount of USD 1 million.

"The company has, on December 28, 2017, signed an agreement for divestment of its entire investment in ANSR Consulting Holdings, Inc, for a total consideration of USD 1,000,000," Infosys said in a BSE filing.

In July 2015, Infosys had announced acquisition of a minority stake in ANSR Consulting from its USD 500 million Innovation Fund.

ANSR Consulting is a leading Global In-house Centre (GIC) strategy consulting and implementation firm, which helps global enterprises establish strategic service delivery and innovation capabilities.

ANSR Consulting, which has helped establish several GICs within India, creates joint ventures with companies such as those in the Fortune 500. PTI SR SBT .

