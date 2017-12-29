Chandigarh, Dec 29 (PTI) Haryana's main opposition Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) will launch a stir for securing Haryana's share of water from the Satluj-Yamuna Link Canal.

Announcing an agitation programme on the issue, the party today said that a rally would be held in New Delhi on March 7 next year.

INLD's senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala set a deadline of February 23 next year for the Centre for start of the work on the canal.

"We will compel the government to finish canal construction," he said.

He said Chief Minister Khattar and other BJP leaders often blame his party of doing politics over the SYL Canal issue, "but the truth unfortunately is that the power is in the hands of those who have no concern for farmers".

The party also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi today seeking his intervention to complete the canal, which Chautala described as "Haryana's lifeline".

He said his party would fight a "do-or-die battle over SYL canal issue".

Punjab and Haryana have been at loggerheads over the SYL Canal issue. The Supreme Court in a verdict in November, 2016 had held as "unconstitutional" the 2004 law passed by Punjab to terminate the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal water sharing agreement with neighbouring states.

Chautala also hit out at the state government for scrapping the Dadupur-Nalvi canal project. PTI SUN SMN .

