Jammu, Dec 29 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government would cover all 22 districts of the state under the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY), a health insurance scheme for the poor, Health minister Bali Bhagat said today.

The scheme was initially launched by the Centre in two districts -- Jammu and Srinagar -- in December 2011 on pilot basis and was subsequently extended to 10 more districts - five each in Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

"With the implementation of the scheme in the remaining districts, the BPL families and senior citizens will also be able to avail the benefit of the health insurance scheme," the minister said He was addressing a meeting convened here to review the implementation of the scheme.

Bhagat said the Centre has accorded approval for the implementation of the scheme in all 22 districts of the state.

The main objective of the scheme is to provide protection to the BPL families from the financial liabilities arising out of health ailments that involve hospitalisation and other expenses.

Under the Yojana, the BPL families comprising five members shall be entitled to cashless hospitalisation upto Rs 30,000 per family per financial year.

For senior citizens of these families, an additional coverage of Rs 30,000 per senior citizen in the eligible family under senior citizens health insurance scheme will also be available.

The minister directed the principal secretary, health and medical education to take immediate measures for speedy implementation of the scheme to give succor to the poor families.

He also called for arranging 10 per cent share of the state government for the premium amount as rest of 90 per cent share will be borne by the central government.

This scheme would provide free of cost healthcare benefits in any public or private hospital across the country thus providing direct cash to the beneficiaries, Bhagat said.

Under the scheme, the smart card based on biometric technology system will be issued to the family to avoid any chance of duplication of service, an official spokesman said.

