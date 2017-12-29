Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 29 (PTI) Ace Indian marksman Jitu Rai today won the men's 50m pistol national title with a new national record score of 233 at the 61st National Shooting Championship here today.

Rai got the better of Navy man Omkar Singh who shot 222.4 in the finals while Jitu's army teammate Jai Singh secured bronze with an effort of 198.4. Rai's score of 233 was a new record in the finals of the event.

Rai also won the team gold in the event combining with Jai and Omprakash Mitherwal for a total of 1658, besting Team Air Force, who managed a total of 1626. Punjab with 1624 won bronze.

Arjun Singh Cheema of Punjab won the junior menÂ’s 50m pistol event, shooting 226.5 in the final.

Surinder Singh, his state-mate shot 221.9 for silver while Anmol Jain of Haryana won bronze with 205.1. Arjun and Surinder along with Mankaran Preet Singh also won the junior menÂ’s team gold in the event, where Haryana won silver and Delhi the bronze.

A total of 4800 men and women shooters from across the country are participating in the 61st Shooting Nationals including 200 wild card entries. PTI BS BS .

