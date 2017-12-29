Kamala Mills fire: PM anguished over loss of lives
New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed anguish over the fire incident in a Mumbai building which led to the loss of several lives.
Fourteen people were killed and 19 others injured after a major fire broke out in a building in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel in Mumbai last night.
"Anguished by the fire in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray that those injured recover quickly," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.
