Mangaluru, Dec 29 (PTI) The city-based Karnataka Bank has achieved a milestone of Rs one lakh crore business in its activtities since its inception 93 years ago, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, M S Mahabaleshwara said here today.

"Every journey starts with the first step and the bank which started with a nominal seed capital of Rs 11,580 about 93 years back had grown from strength to strength achieving many milestones in between and today's achievement of Rs One lakh crore business is a historic one," he said.

This was the long cherished dream and this achievement had placed Karnataka Bank in next the league.

From here onwards the growth pace would further accelerate and would serve as a strong foundation for solid growth hereafter, he said in a release.

"I recall the contributions of our founding fathers and thank all our stakeholders for the confidence reposed on the Bank," he said.

The bank presently had a customer base of over 90 lakh and was aiming to serve at least one percent of Indian population in terms of customer base by 2020.

Having already achieved the milestone figure of One lakh crore of business, Bank has recently embarked on a transformation journey titled 'KBL VIKAAS' by having BCG (Boston Consulting Group) as Transformation Consultant, which aimed to make the Bank bigger, stronger and more vibrant, the release added. PTI MVG RA ROH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.