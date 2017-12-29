Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 29 (PTI) The Kerala government has set up an advisory committee to implement various schemes in a time-bound manner for improving basic amenities for pilgrims visiting the famed Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala.

T K A Nair, who had served as Principal Secretary of then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, has been appointed as the chairman of the committee.

Retired Chief Forest Conservator, T M Manoharan, noted film maker Shaji N Karun, retired IAS officer, T Balakrishnan, are other members of the committee.

According to a press release from Chief Minister's office, the state government has planned a comprehensive programme for infrastructure development of Sabarimala.

The temple attracts lakhs of pilgrims from across the country during the 'Mandalam-Makaravilakku' pilgrimage season between November-January every year. PTI JRK UD ROH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.