Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 29 (PTI) Kerala Health Minister K K Shylaja today rejected the allegation that she had forged documents to claim reimbursement of medical expenses for her husband.

Responding to the allegation of BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan in this regard, the health minister's office said that Shylaja had not done any illegal thing for getting the medical reimbursement. for the treatment of her husband at a private hospital in 2016.

The allegation that she had accepted medical expenses of her husband misusing the position was baseless, her office said in a statement here.

It claimed that the medical reimbursement was done as per the law and rule applicable to ministers.

Ministers can claim the medical reimbursement of family members, it said.

BJP also sought her resignation alleging that she had not only violated the oath of office but also indulged in criminal offence.

Shylaja cannot claim the medical reimbursement as the minister's husband K Bhaskaran is a government pensioner and also the chairman of the Mattannur Municipality.

The minister's office also denied the charge that minister had claimed the food expenses during the treatment period at a private hospital in 2016 along with the medical reimbursement. PTI JRK LGK RC .

