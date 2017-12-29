Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) Deepak Kumar (248.5), of the Indian Air Force, edged PunjabÂ’s Anjum Moudgil (248.3) on the last shot to walk away with the 10m air rifle title in the RR Lakshya Cup 2017 Invitational Shooting Championships today.

Both were tied after 23 shots before Kumar clinched the top prize of Rs 50,000 in thrilling fashion. Moudgil took home Rs 15,000 in the event held at the Karnala Sports Academy in neighbouring Panvel.

Kumar had made the grade with a top score of 626.4 in the preliminaries while Moudgil was placed seventh with a tally of 622 points.

The third place was claimed by Simrat Chahal who hails from Rajasthan. Both Moudgil and Chahal hadn't fared well in the preliminaries where they stood 6th and 7th at 622.7 and 622 points respectively.

The junior title was won by Shahu Mane from the Maharashtra Vedh Academy, Pune, with a score of 247.8 in the finals. He beat Vinaykumar Patil of the Maharashtra Kreeda Prabodhini who had a tally of 246.4 points.

The winner got Rs 25,000 while the loser went home richer by Rs 15,000.

In the preliminaries Shahu had topped with a creditable 625.2 while Vinay was way behind with 617 to his credit. VinayÂ’s clubmate Nupur Patil finished the third place with 225.1 after making the cut with 615.5 points.

There were special cash awards for outstanding performances. Deepak Kumar shot the most number (54) of inner tens. The best series of 105.4 was shot by Akhil Sheron and Tejas Prasad had a tally of four 10.9 scores.

The tournament was organised by Lakshya Shooting Club run by Olympian Suma Shirur. PTI SSR NRB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.