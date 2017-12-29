New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The new year would be merrier for the employees working in Khadi industries as the Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has decided to increase their salary by linking it with the sales performance of each unit starting from January 1.

The hike in renumeration of the secretaries and chairman of KVIC was approved after a detailed discussion with Minister of Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSME) Giriraj Singh.

KVIC Chairman V K Saxena said there was a urgent need of increase in salary as most of the office bearers were being paid very meagre remuneration ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per month.

"The monthly remuneration proposed varies from Rs 15,000 to Rs 90,000 per month with respect to the turnover of the Khadi institutions ranging from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 5 crore and above. The institutions with lower profitability will now enthusiastically try to increase the turnover as it would be directly proportional to their performance," he said.

Similarly, the federation members agreed that value addition in the products will not affect the pricing in any manner, Saxena said, adding that members of the board of Khadi institutions will also get Rs 1,000 per sitting, which has also been started for the very first time. PTI PKS RKS ZMN .

