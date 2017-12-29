Kolkata, Dec 29 (PTI) The West Bengal Left Front today announced the names of candidates for the upcoming by-polls for Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency and Noapara assembly seat.

The Front nominated Sabiruddin Mollah of CPI-M for Uluberia. Mollah had unsuccessfully contested from the Uluberia Lok Sabha seat in 2014.

TMC MP from Uluberia Sultan Ahmed's death earlier this year has necessitated the election.

In Noapara assembly constituency, Left Front nominated Gargi Chatterjee.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Congress MLA Madhusudan Ghose a few months ago.

The by-polls would be held on January 29 and counting of votes will take place on February 1. PTI PNT KK KK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.