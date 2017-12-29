Los Angeles, Dec 29 (PTI) Actor Lindsay Lohan has revealed she was bitten by a snake during a hike in Phuket, Thailand.

The "Mean Girls" star said she is doing fine now.

Speaking in her Instagram Story, Lohan shared: "I love this, so beautiful. Amazing place. Aside from my snake bite. I got bit by a snake on a hike the other day... The positive side of it is I'm okay. Happy new year and god bless." Lohan, 31, said her shaman (healer) on the journey told her the snake bite was actually good luck. PTI SHD SHD .

