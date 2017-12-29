Jalgaon, Dec 29 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was killed after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a jeep yesterday evening, police said.

The incident happened when Kalpesh Dilip Firke (20), a resident of Kinhi village in tehsil Bhusawal, was coming back from tuitions and his motorcyle was hit by a jeep at Khadka square here, officials added.

Firke was rushed to hospital but was declared dead on arrival, police said.

"The jeep driver, identified as Nitin Suresh Surwade, a resident of Velhale tehsil, has been booked for the accident. Further investigations are in progress," said Sachin Khamgad, police sub-inspector of Bhusawal tehsil police. PTI COR BNM .

