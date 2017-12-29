Chennai, Dec 29 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the southern region at 2100 hrs.

MDS9 ISRO-SATELLITE Bengaluru: ISRO has announced that it would launch 31 satellites, including India's Cartosat-2 series earth observation space craft, in a single mission onboard its Polar rocket on January 10.

MDS10 TN-AIRPORT-FIRE Chennai: An Indigo bus used for transporting passengers caught fire at the airport here but no one was aboard barring the driver.

MDS13 KL-CM-THREAT Thiruvananthapuram: Security has been tightened for Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after an anonymous message threatening his life was received, police said.

MDS15 TN-DHINAKARAN-PALANISWAMI Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has slammed sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran for his criticism against the ruling camp, saying even a "thousand Dhinakarans" cannot affect the party.

MES5 KL-MINISTER-ALLEGATION Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister K K Shylaja has rejected the allegation that she had forged documents to claim reimbursement of medical expenses for her husband. PTI ROH .

