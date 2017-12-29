Chennai, Dec 29 (PTI) Former matinee idol and late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran was still living in the people's hearts because of his "characteristics," top actor Rajinikanth said here today.

The popular actor, who met his fans for the fourth consecutive day, said people respect if one was "famous" and had "good acting" skills.

"But, people add value to you if you have good characteristics. How you talk, how you lead your life that is how people add value to you," Rajinikanth said.

"If Puratchi Thalaivar MGR is still living in the (people's) hearts, it is because of his character. Even if he lives for another one hundred years, people will remember him for his character," he said.

Popular as MGR, Ramachandran was a matinee idol who later forayed into politics for a successful career.

He was the chief minister of the state from 1977 to 1987 till his death.

Stating that values were more important for a man, Rajinikanth reiterated his earlier comments asking his fans to take care of their respective families.

Rajinikanth is holding a six-day long photo session with his followers here.

The actor has said he would announce his decision to enter politics on December 31. PTI VIJ SA BN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.