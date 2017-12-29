C Phulbani (Odisha), Dec 29 (PTI) Mild frost was witnessed in Odisha's Daringbadi which recorded a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius, as the mercury continued to drop in Kandhamal district affecting normal life there.

Intense cold conditions have been reported in Kandhamal's hilly areas since last week with the District Citizen Forum demanding construction of night shelters specially for the poor tribals.

"We demand setting up of night shelters in each gram panchayat of Kandhamal district as there is no end to miseries of people there due to the cold," said Subash Chandra Pradhan, the general secretary of Kandhamal District Citizens Forum.

Intense cold condition has paralysed normal life particularly at Phulbani, G Udayagiri, Tikabali, Balliguda, Daringbadi, Tumudibandha, Kotagarh and Chakapad block areas.

Areas in and around Daringbadi and in other remote places including Grernvadi, Dimanvadi, Danekbadi and Jatingia witnessed mild frost as the temperature at 5.30 am dipped to 3.5 degrees Celsius, the lowest this season so far, the MeT office said.

The minimum temperature at Phulbani in the morning was 4 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.

Thin layer of frost was also found in some remote areas of G Udayagiri, Tumudibandha, Kotagarh, Balliguda blocks, Suranjan Pradhan, the sub-collector of Balliguda said.

The cold condition has adversely affected vegetable cultivation, particularly banana at Balliguda subdivision, he said, adding fishes and wild birds were seen dead due to extreme cold. PTI CORR AAM KK NSD .

