Panaji, Dec 29 (PTI) A minor fire broke out today at the pier of a bridge being constructed on Mandovi river.

"A minor fire broke out today afternoon at pier 33 of the new Mandovi bridge. Short circuit in a power cable set on fire the hessian cloth that is wrapped around piers during the construction phase to cure the concrete," Siddharth Kuncolienkar, Vice Chairman of Goa Infrastructure Development Corporation said.

The bridge is being built under the supervision of the GIDC.

He added that the fire was doused immediately and the contractor had been asked to submit a report on it.

The bridge, the third one on the river connecting Panaji, is expected to be ready by the middle of next year.

