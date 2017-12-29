Port Blair, Dec 29 (PTI) An earthquake of moderate intensity shook the Andaman and Nicobar Islands today.

The quake measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale hit the Nicobar Islands region around 5pm, a statement from the Indian Meteorological Department said.

The epicentre of the quake, at a depth of around 10 km, was located at latitude 8.6 degree North and longitude 92.4 degree East.

The tremor was also felt in other islands of the region. PTI NN RMS .

