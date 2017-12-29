Vijayawada, Dec 29 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Andhra Pradesh today said that it had filed more cases in 2017 than last year and also managed to trap some top government officials as part of its fight against corruption.

A press release from the Director-General of the ACB said that top officials like M Gangadharam, Engineer-in-Chief of Roads and Buildings department, P Panduranga Rao, Engineer in Chief, Municipal Administration, G Venkata Raghu, Director of Town Planning, B Jagadeeswara Reddy, Chief Engineer of the Education Infrastructure Corportion and G M Venkatanarayana, Joint Director, Education Department were booked for possessing disproportionate assests.

The release added that the ACB this year filed 308 cases against 262 in 2016. It laid 137 traps this year and also filed 46 cases of disproportionate assets. PTI COR BNM .

