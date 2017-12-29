Kerala Kochi, Dec 29 (PTI) As part of the 'Ekatm Yatra', Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today flagged off a mobile museum, showcasing various aspects of the life of Adi Shankaracharya, from the home of the saint's mother near here.

The journey of the mobile museum 'Adi Shankara Sandesh Vahini', is being organised to propagate the philosophy and teachings of Adi Shankaracharya among the youth.

It will cover various places including Kalady, Udupi, Dharmasthala and Sringeri before concluding at Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh on January 22, where a 108-feet high Ashtadhatu statue of the saint would be installed.

The Madhya Pradesh government had on December 19 launched 'Ekatm Yatra' with an aim of collecting metal pieces for the statue.

The yatra would culminate at Omkareshwar on January 22 after traversing through Indore, Dewas, Rajgarh, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Gwalior and Datia in Madhya Pradesh.

It was at Omkareshwar, situated on the banks of the Narmada river, where the young Adi Shankara met his guru Govinda Bhagavatpada.

Addressing a gathering at Chinmaya International Foundation at the home of Aryamba, the mother of Adi Shankara, near Piravom here, Chouhan said the saint's Advaita philosophy promotes universal unity and eclectic thinking rising above all narrow considerations in society.

He said Adi Shankaracharya's eternal message of humanity and non-dualism assumes great relevance in the current world gripped in various problems including terrorism.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said four 'Ekatm Yatras' were being undertaken under the guidance of sages in various places visited by Adi Shankaracharya in Madhya Pradesh including Omkareshwar, Ujjain, Pachmatha (Rewa) and Amarkantak.

Talking to reporters in Kalady near here, Chouhan said that he was very happy as he has collected soil in a 'kalash' from the birthplace of Adi Shankaracharya to use for laying the foundation for the saint's Ashtadhatu statue. PTI TGB SS NSD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.