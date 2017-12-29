Tikamgarh (MP), Dec 29 (PTI) A 28-year old farmer allegedly committed suicide yesterday night at Prithvipur town, about 65 kilometres from here.

Prithvipur Police Station in charge Chandan Singh Parihar said that the farmer identified as Dhaniram Kushwah hung himself from a tree near his home yesterday night.

Parihar said that the exact reason behind his death would be known after a probe.

He added that the deceased's family members have said that the farmer was finding it hard to make ends meet due to his poor financial condition.

The farmer's father, Mitthulal, said that there was no income from the crop since the past two-three years due to a drought-like situation.

He added that Dhaniram was also working as a labourer but that too was not helping him meet expenses.

Mitthulal said these circumstances might have prompted Dhaniram to take this extreme step. PTI COR ADU BNM .

