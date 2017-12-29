New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Calling as "disturbing" the news about the fire at a building in Mumbai, President Ram Nath Kovind today condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

"Disturbing news about the fire in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured an early recovery. Commend the valiant efforts of fire-fighters and those in rescue ops," Kovind said in a tweet.

At least 14 people, mostly women, were killed and 21 injured in the fire that started at a rooftop pub hosting a birthday party and rapidly spread through the building shortly after midnight in Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel area.

