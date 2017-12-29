Coimbatore, Dec 29 (PTI) A murder accused today attempted to commit suicide by hanging in the central jail at nearby Salem today, police said.

Oomayan alias Mohan was arrested in connection with the murder of his friend Selvam in a Corporation school in Ammapettai two days ago following a financial dispute and said to have confessed to the crime.

The wardens on duty noticed Mohan trying to hang on the ceiling with his lungi and immediately rescued him and admitted to the Government Hospital there, police said.

Mohan has minor injury around the neck and also breathing problem after the attempt. PTI NVM RC .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.