Jaipur, Dec 29 (PTI) More than 5,000 youths from different parts of the country will attend the 22nd National Youth Festival, scheduled to be held here from January 12 to 16.

"The prime minister has been invited to address the gathering. Soldiers, youth achievers of different fields and other eminent people have also been invited to the festival," Major General (retired) Dilawar Singh, the Director General of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, said today.

Career counselling, panel discussions on the issues of cleanliness, river conservation, direct benefit transfers and environment will also take place. PTI SDA SMN .

