Muzaffarnagar, Dec 29 (PTI) Nine people, including five women, were arrested today for cow slaughter and three quintals of beef was seized from them during a raid on two houses here, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted the raid in Khatoli town and seized the bovine meat from the spot, Circle Officer Rajive Kumar Singh said.

A case was registered under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention Of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955, and all nine accused were arrested, Singh said. PTI CORR IJT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.