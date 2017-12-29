Jammu, Dec 29 (PTI) Director General of Police S P Vaid today released 10 'commandments' under the theme 'police for peaceful Jammu and Kashmir" for 2018.

The commandants included measures for improvement of surveillance system and information gathering, law and order and cyber space to counter criminals, calibrated police action to deal with narcotics smuggling and crime against women and traffic management, a police spokesman said.

He said the commandments also included emphasis on human intelligence at police station level.

The DGP released the the commandments at a function in the police headquarters here.

"These commandments are aimed to provide better services to the people," the spokesman said.

Use of technology in investigation, interaction with public on social media on real time basis for effective coordination and grievance redressal and sharpening and up- gradation of investigation skills of police officers to meet the new challenges of cyber crime are some other commandments, he said.

He said the commandments also included ensuring all-round welfare of policemen, including martyrs families and the next of kins to keep the moral of the police high, enhancing police-student relationship by sports, constructive debates, seminars, skill development and career planning guidance, projection of good work done by police, training young officers to be the next leaders of the organisation and wearing correct, clean and smart uniform by all policemen and dignified behaviour with public.

Vaid also unveiled the police calendar highlighting visits of Prime Minster Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to the state and visit of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to different police establishments.

The calendar also highlights achievements, initiatives and various youth engagement schemes under civic action programme by the police in 2017, the spokesman said.

He said it highlights the achievements of different police wings as well. PTI TAS AQS .

