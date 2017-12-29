Panther enters residential area, creates panic
By PTI | Published: 29th December 2017 08:08 PM |
Last Updated: 29th December 2017 08:16 PM | A+A A- |
Jaipur, Dec 29 (PTI) Panic today gripped a residential area here when a panther entered into an under construction building, police said The animal injured one man, they said.
The thee-year old male panther entered a three-storey building in the Rajiv Gandhi nagar area this morning.
Later, a forest department team tranquilised him and released it in the Jhalana forest area. PTI SDA AQS .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.