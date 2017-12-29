Chandigarh, Dec 29 (PTI) The Punjab government today said it has launched free X-ray facility for suspected TB patients in all government hospitals with an aim to eliminate tuberculosis from the state by 2025.

The government has also decided to provide nutritional supplements to the patients of Multi Drug Resistance (MDR) TB free of cost, Health and Family Welfare Minister Brahm Mohindra said in an official release here.

He said instructions have been issued to all civil surgeons to ensure free of cost chest X-ray service to the suspected TB patients.

Mohindra also said that patients of MDR TB would be provided the fortified nutritional supplements.

To control the transmission of TB among the most vulnerable population like children, elderly, slum-dwellers and diabetic patients, the government has introduced the 'Active Case Finding' screening programme for early detection and treatment of confirmed patients, he said.

Mohindra said the objective of 'Active Case Finding' screening programme was to identify undiagnosed TB cases in vulnerable target population. PTI SUN AQS .

