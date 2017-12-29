situation: Nitish Lakhisarai/Sheikhpura (Bihar), Dec 29 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today said the state has witnessed a tremendous improvement in power situation since he came to power 12 years ago, due to which even people living in villages could now enjoy televisions and airconditioners.

Addressing a public meeting at Parpar village in Ariyari block of Sheikhpura district as part of his state-wide Â“Vikas Samiksha YatraÂ”, Kumar, however, cautioned the people against Â“wasteful consumptionÂ” of electricity.

"When we assumed power in 2005, peak power demand in the state used to be around 700-800 MW. By 2012, things had started looking up and the peak power demand had risen to more than 1700 MW. Things have improved even more rapidly in the last few years and the figure reported in October this year was in excess of 5000 MW", Kumar said to drive home the point.

"This has brought a transformation in the people's lifestyle. Televisions and airconditioners are no longer items of luxury that only those living in the cities enjoy. People in villages are using these too," he said.

He, however, said "I would like to add that though power situation has improved, and it is likely to only get better with time, it is in our own interest not to indulge in wasteful consumption." The CM had on Wednesday announced that all villages in the state have been electrified.

He had further said that the state government would meet its target to provide free electricity connection to every household by end of next year.

As part of the programme which forms part of "seven resolves"of good governance the state government would provide free electricity connection to every household but they have to pay bill for power consumed.

Earlier, speaking at Aagat village in Halsi block of Lakhisarai district, the Chief Minister said his government was sensitive to the employment needs of men and women and hence engineering colleges, polytechnics and industrial training institutes were being set up across the state.

"We are also running schemes like students' credit card which helps boys and girls to continue with their studies without worrying about the financial position of their parents or guardians", Kumar said.

At both the public meetings, the Chief Minister reiterated the need for vigilance among the common people to tackle the menace of illicit liquor in the aftermath of a ban on consumption of alcohol.

"The women have a special responsibility. I would like to remind my sisters that it was upon your insistence that I took the radical step of prohibition despite strong opposition from various quarters. The law enforcing agencies will do the needful in keeping bootleggers in check but you must also come forward and dissuade people from consuming illicit liquor", he said.

Referring to his campaigns against dowry and child marriage, Kumar said "both these problems are inter-related.

If dowry is eradicated, child marriages will seize to take place. There is a law against dowry but the society too, must do its bit".

"There should be a social boycott of weddings wherein dowry is accepted by the bridegroom's family. And this boycott must take place even if the marriage function involves one's close relatives," he added. PTI NAC SNS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.