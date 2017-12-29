custody New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) A Delhi court today remanded in judicial custody two persons, arrested in a case of alleged corruption in the Rs 2,150 crore redevelopment project of the ITPO Complex at Pragati Maidan here in which NBCC Chairman- cum-Managing Director Anoop Mittal has also been made an accused.

Duty Magistrate Ambika Singh sent public servant Pradeep Mishra and Akashdeep Chouhan, who allegedly delivered the bribe, to judicial custody till January 12 after they were produced before the court on expiry of their CBI remand.

The CBI custody of other two accused arrested in the case -- Sanjay Kulkarni, managing director of Capacite Structures, and Ghaziabad-based middleman Rishabh Agrawal -- will end tomorrow.

The agency booked Mittal, Kulkarni, Agrawal, Mishra and Chouhan in the case on December 22.

It alleged in the FIR that the contract to redevelop the prime land at Pragati Maidan was awarded to Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Pvt. Ltd. and Shapoorji Pallonji Qatar WLL for Rs 2,149.93 crore by the National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC), and Mumbai-based Capacite Structures was trying to get that work from Shapoorji Pallonji on sub-contract.

Kulkarni had approached Agrawal, who was having contacts with public servants, for getting the sub-contract in favour of the company, it said.

The FIR alleged Agrawal approached Pradeep Kumar Mishra, a public servant in an intelligence agency who was on deputation and was also close to certain senior functionaries of the NBCC Ltd.

Under the influence of Mishra, Mittal "strongly directed" the executive director of the NBCC to settle the matter in favour of Capacite Structures, it claimed.

The CBI said in furtherance of the conspiracy, a meeting was held on December 15, 2017, between Kulkarni, representative of Shapoorji Pallonji, including Sanjay Kharkhanis, and senior officials of the NBCC.

After the meeting, Mittal assured Kulkarni and Mishra about getting work from Shapoorji Pallonji and that if Capacite Structure did not get the work, he would "ensure that it would not be given to any one else", the FIR alleged.

PTI UK SC .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.