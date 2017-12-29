Official New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) A private hospital in east Delhi where a major fire broke out last week did not have clearance from the city's fire department, a senior official said today.

The hospital, however, claimed that they have "followed all norms".

A major fire had broken out on the the second floor of the Metro Hospital and Cancer Institute in Preet Vihar on December 23, and 92 patients had to be evacuated.

In a preliminary report submitted to the district administration, the Delhi Fire Services has said the hospital did not have an NoC (no-objection certificate) from it and adequate fire safety measures were not in place, a senior official from the department said.

"There were two buildings that the hospital has. One of them had an NoC and the other one did not. Later, the hospital demolished the two buildings and built a single structure which did not have an NoC," he claimed.

However, when contacted, a senior official of the Metro Hospital group claimed, "We have followed all the norms".

Meanwhile, the police said they are yet to receive any information in this regard from the district administration.

"Following the incident, a case was registered against unidentified persons. After we receive an intimation from the district administration, we will lodge a case against the persons who are at fault," said a senior police officer. PTI SLB KND TIR .

