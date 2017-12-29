Rajamhadravaram, Dec 29 (PTI) A priest was allegedly killed by some unidentified persons last night here, police said today.

The deceased has been identified as Mhamad Farook, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramash Babu.

Last night, some unidentified persons attack him with sticks and escaped from the spot, the DSP said, adding he died on the spot.

"We have formed special teams to prove the incident," he said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister (Home) N Chinarajapa spoke to the District Superintendent of Police and directed him to nab the culprits, an official communique said. PTI COR NRB .

