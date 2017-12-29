Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 29 (PTI) An inquiry has been ordered into the complaint that police beat up transgenders at at the wee hours of yesterday at Kozhikode.

State DGP Loknath Behra directed Kozhikode District police chief Merin Joseph to register a case against the Sub- inspector of police attached to Kasba police station in Kozhikode and conduct an inquiry, a release from police head quarters said here today.

The incident took place around 2.30 am yesterday when two transgenders, who were in the city to take part in the state-level Literacy Mission Festival, were walking along a road in Kozhikode city.

They complained that police beat them up when they were returning home from a practice session. PTI JRK RC .

