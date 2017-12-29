New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The following are PTI's top stories at 8:00 pm: Stories on the wire NATION DEL22 MH-FIRE-5TH LD BUILDING 14 killed, 21 injured in fire at Mumbai pub hosting birthday bash Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) A fire that started at a rooftop pub during a party spread rapidly through the building, killing 14 people, including a woman celebrating her 29th birthday and many of her friends, officials said today.

DEL10 MH-FIRE-PTI PTI alerted disaster management control room about fire: BMC Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has credited the Press Trust of India for alerting authorities about the midnight blaze that broke out on the top floor of a building and claimed 14 lives.

DEL17 AS-NRC-SECURITY Massive force mobilisation in Assam ahead of draft NRC Guwahati, Dec 29 (PTI) Army troops are on stand-by while a massive number of 45,000 security personnel are being deployed across Assam ahead of the publication of the first draft of a list of the state's citizens, officials said today.

BOM10 MH-FIRE-SUSPEND BMC suspends five officials for Kamala Mills fire tragedy Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) today suspended five of its officials in connection with the fire in a Central Mumbai pub that claimed 14 lives, a top official said.

DEL9 MEA-KABUL India condemns 'cowardly' terror attack in Kabul New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) India today strongly condemned the "cowardly" suicide terror attack at a cultural centre in Kabul, and said it is committed to extending all possible support to Afghanistan in its fight against terrorism.

CAL4 MG-MLAS-LD RESIGN 8 MLAs, including 5 from Cong, resign from Meghalaya Assembly to join NPP Shillong, Dec 29 (PTI) Eight MLAs in Meghalaya, including five of the ruling Congress, resigned from the state assembly today to join NDA constituent National People's Party (NPP), just a few months ahead of elections.

BOM24 MH-LD-NEWS CHANNEL EMPLOYEES Kamala Mills fire: Narrow escape for news channel employees (Eds: Adds details) Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) About 15 employees of the TV9 Marathi channel working the night shift had a providential escape when a fire broke out shortly after midnight in a pub above their ground floor office.

DEL30 HP-MINISTERS-PORTFOLIOS HP portfolio allocation: CM Thakur retains Home, Finance Shimla, Dec 29 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur retained key Home and Finance departments with him after the portfolios were alloted today.

PARLIAMENT PAR9 LS-GDP-GROWTH Indian eco growth slowed down in 2016-17: Govt New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The Indian economy slowed down in 2016-17, with the gross domestic product declining drastically from 8 per cent in 2015-16 to 7.1 per cent the next year, government said today.

PAR13 LS-MEDICAL-BILL National Medical Commission Bill tabled in Lok Sabha New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) A bill to replace the apex medical education regulator -- Medical Council of India (MCI) with a new body, to ensure transparency, was introduced in the Lok Sabha today.

BUSINESS DCM51 BIZ-STOCKS-LD RCOM RCom's dream run continues; shares soar 17% New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Shares of Reliance Communications continued their rally for the fourth straight session today, ending 17 per cent higher after Mukesh Ambani stepped in to bail out the debt-ridden firm by acquiring spectrum, tower, optical fibre network and other assets.

SPORTS DEL8 SPO-ANAND A wonderful surprise and amazing feeling, says Anand Chennai, Dec 29 (PTI) Relieved after claiming his first rapid world title since 2003, Indian chess ace Viswanathan Anand said he entered the tournament in a "pessimistic" frame of mind but managed to surprise himself and the world with an unbeaten campaign. By C Shyam Sundar DEL28 SPO-WREST-LD BRAWL Wrestlemania at CWG trials; Sushil, Rana supporters clash (Eds: Updating with more quotes and other details) New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Double Olympic-medallist Sushil Kumar's qualification for next year's Commonwealth Games ended in ugly scenes after his supporters clashed with those of rival wrestler Parveen Rana, resulting in an unprecedented brawl after the trials here today. PTI TIR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.