New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Area under pulses rose by 9 per cent to 150.63 lakh hectares but wheat acreage declined to 273.85 lakh hectares in the ongoing rabi (winter-sown) season so far, according to the official data.

Area under pulses was 150.63 lakh hectares so far in this rabi season as against 138.34 lakh hectares in the year- ago period, an official statement said.

Wheat acreage fell to 273.85 lakh hectares from 290.74 lakh hectares during the period under review.

"As per preliminary reports received from the states, the total area sown under rabi crops as on December 29, 2017 stands at 565.79 lakh hectares as compared to 571.47 lakh hectare this time in 2016," the statement said.

Rice acreage is up at 16.33 lakh hectares from 11.55 lakh hectares.

However, sowing area of coarse cereals is down marginally at 50.71 lakh hectares from 51.28 lakh hectares.

Oilseeds acreage, too, is down at 74.27 lakh hectares from 79.56 lakh hectares.

India produced a record 275.68 million tonnes of foodgrain in the 2016-17 crop year (July-June). PTI MJH SBT .

