Jaipur, Dec 29 (PTI) The state BJP unit of Rajasthan today reviewed arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Barmer and the party's preparations for the upcoming by-election in the state, a top party official said.

Preparations for Modi's proposed visit to Barmer on January 14 to attend the foundation laying ceremony of an oil refinery was reviewed in the meeting, BJP state president Ashok Parnami said.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, the party's national joint general secretary V Satish, general secretary Chandrashekhar, district presidents and ministers in charge of Mandalgarh assembly, and Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha constituencies, which are going to bypolls next month, he added.

"Preparations for the bypolls were reviewed and strategy was discussed. We are hopeful that the party will win all three seats with margins higher than the previous elections," Parnami said here.

Bypolls to Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha seats and Mandalgarh (Bhilwara district) assembly seats will be held on January 29.

The bypolls were necessitated by the deaths of Ajmer MP Sanwar Lal Jat, Alwar MP Chand Nath and Mandalgarh MLA Kirti Kumari (all of the BJP) in the recent past. PTI SDA IJT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.